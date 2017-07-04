ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rancho Palos Verdes residents hope to revive local fireworks show

Residents of Rancho Palos Verdes and other areas in the South Bay hope to revive a popular fireworks show after the woman who sponsored it passed away in 2016. (KABC)

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
For more than a decade, Steve Friedrich could step outside of his house to see Fourth of July fireworks.

"It was spectacular, and in fact, we used to say that it was typically better than most of the cities," he said.

Friedrich's family and thousands more enjoyed dazzling fireworks displays in Palos Verdes. Torrance resident Jackie Briles paid for the show for 16 years. Her death in 2016 ended the tradition.

"She had a barge that would come over from LA harbor and it would be 1,000 feet offshore. So the entire South Bay and entire Palos Verdes Peninsula would be able to take advantage of it from just a front row seat," said Palos Verdes fireworks committee member Rick Bender.

South Bay residents will not get to experience the big fireworks show this year. They formed a committee to raise funds to keep the show going, but fell short of their goal.

The group needed about $65,000 to bring the fireworks display back. The committee hoped to raise more to fund the show for years to come.

"If we would have had more time, I'm sure we could have made it," said Bender.
