Space Mountain to return to classic theme

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1804957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Disney offered a sneak peek at the progress of its highly anticipated Star Wars Land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Feeling nostalgic? Disneyland's iconic Space Mountain ride will revert back to its classic version this summer.Starting June 1, the futuristic rollercoaster will return to its original theme, Disneyland confirmed.About a year and a half ago, the ride was transformed into Hyperspace Mountain to add in some "Star Wars" concepts.The Tomorrowland favorite was also turned into Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy during Halloween Time at Disneyland last year.But now, to celebrate the ride's 40th anniversary, the park has decided to turn it back and clear for launch this summer.Space Mountain first opened at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in 1975.