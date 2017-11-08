Stars hit the red carpet before the 51st CMA Awards

The best and brightest of country music converged in Nashville for the 51st CMA Awards Wednesday. ABC7's entertainment reporter George Pennacchio caught up with the stars on the red carpet before the ceremony.When asked if he and his wife Trisha Yearwood could be considered the first couple of country, Garth Brooks gave all the credit to Trisha and said she makes any couple a great couple.Keith Urban seems to be nominated for CMA Awards year after year. George called 2017 a blue-ribbon year and Keith said he'd take it.Top-selling artist Chris Young said he grew up in a small Tennessee town and never missed watching the show.George also asked several of the younger artists who they most hoped to meet at the CMAs, and the most common answer was Garth Brooks.