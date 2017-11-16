It's a night filled with mystery and intrigue as ABC's TGIT lineup come to their winter finales.The stars of "Grey's Anatomy" say fans can expect surprises mixed with laughs in the episode airing Thursday."It's like an action film," said Sarah Drew, who plays Dr. April Kepner. "It's very exciting, suspenseful, you're on the edge of your seat, yet with all the fun comedy and drama we know from 'Grey's Anatomy.'""There will be laughter," said Jason George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren. "This season has been great for laughter, but you're also going to get the 'Say what? No, no, no!' That's three no's! There's going to be at least a three-no-er.'"The episode, titled "Out of Nowhere", is directed by cast mate Kevin McKidd.From "Scandal", the stars said the winter finale, titled "Something Borrowed", will end with shocking revelations and jaw-dropping events, with emotions that run the gamut."I can say that Quinn is still not there," revealed George Newbern, who plays Charlie. "And she's tough to find.""It's a lot of conflicting emotions," said Tony Goldwyn, who plays former President Fitzgerald Grant. "This season, 'Scandal' has gotten very dark, but it will give you reason to come back in the winter time."The winter finales of "Grey's Anatomy", "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" air Thursday, Nov. 16 on ABC.