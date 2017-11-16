ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stars of ABC's TGIT shows talk about shocking winter season finales

EMBED </>More Videos

Shocking revelations and jaw-dropping events fill "Grey's Anatomy", "Scandal", and "How to Get Away with Murder" for the ABC drama series TGIT winter season finales.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's a night filled with mystery and intrigue as ABC's TGIT lineup come to their winter finales.

The stars of "Grey's Anatomy" say fans can expect surprises mixed with laughs in the episode airing Thursday.

"It's like an action film," said Sarah Drew, who plays Dr. April Kepner. "It's very exciting, suspenseful, you're on the edge of your seat, yet with all the fun comedy and drama we know from 'Grey's Anatomy.'"

"There will be laughter," said Jason George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren. "This season has been great for laughter, but you're also going to get the 'Say what? No, no, no!' That's three no's! There's going to be at least a three-no-er.'"

The episode, titled "Out of Nowhere", is directed by cast mate Kevin McKidd.

From "Scandal", the stars said the winter finale, titled "Something Borrowed", will end with shocking revelations and jaw-dropping events, with emotions that run the gamut.

"I can say that Quinn is still not there," revealed George Newbern, who plays Charlie. "And she's tough to find."

"It's a lot of conflicting emotions," said Tony Goldwyn, who plays former President Fitzgerald Grant. "This season, 'Scandal' has gotten very dark, but it will give you reason to come back in the winter time."

The winter finales of "Grey's Anatomy", "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" air Thursday, Nov. 16 on ABC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisiongrey's anatomyABCABC FinalesABC Scandalhow to get away with murdercelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Swift shocks Target shoppers while buying album
Lil Peep, rapper and fashion star, dies at 21
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Legendary comedy stars among those inducted into TV Hall of Fame
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 injured in shooting on WB 210 Fwy in Fontana
Over 1K apply to adopt bulldogs rescued from Westminster home
California pot rules mark step toward 2018 legal sales
Radio anchor says Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour
USC vs. UCLA: Crosstown rivals protect their iconic statues
3 more cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in OC
UCLA-USC longstanding traditions explained
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Show More
Tesla to unveil new electric semi in Hawthorne
Threat against 2 Orange County high schools turns out to be repost
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Estranged husband involved in IE crime spree sought
Corona residents fuming over commuter traffic on residential streets
More News
Top Video
USC vs. UCLA: Crosstown rivals protect their iconic statues
2 injured in shooting on WB 210 Fwy in Fontana
Threat against 2 Orange County high schools turns out to be repost
3 more cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in OC
More Video