Stars read Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets' during ceremony

Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg and more stars were all fair game for a special Oscars edition of 'Mean Tweets.'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Whoopi Goldberg and more stars were all fair game for a special Oscars edition of "Mean Tweets."

The "Mean Tweets" segment is a recurring bit on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" During Sunday's Oscars ceremony, the stars read some zingers directed toward them.

The tweets poked fun at Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Jeff Bridges, Casey Affleck, Emma Stone and many more.

"Oh, look at me...I'm Ryan Gosling, I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. Go f--- yourself Ryan Gosling," the star of "La La Land" read.

"Samuel L. Jackson has resting fart face," Jackson read.

"I'm going to white balance my TV on Jessica Chastain's chest. #Oscars," Chastain read, later stating she had no idea what that meant.

"Are we all just ignoring the fact that Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have the same face?" Jones read with a nod.

Watch the Oscars edition of "Mean Tweets" in the video player above.
