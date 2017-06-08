ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans

Sara Evans performs on the Chevrolet Riverfront Stage during the 2013 CMA Music Festival on June 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage via Getty)

For summer music festival lovers, it's not summer until you're outdoors, in the middle of a crowd, soaking up the sun, all rocking out to the same song.

That's true for the performers, too. Country music star Sara Evans is a regular at CMA Fest. This weekend, just after dropping a new single, "Marquee Sign," on Friday, she'll be taking to the CMA stage once again.


We asked her to give us the inside scoop on summer music festivals and how she makes the most of them.

On why she loves summer music festivals

Country artist Sara Evans prepares to hit back a beach ball which was thrown on stage during her performance at the CMA Music Festival Sunday, June 8, 2008, in Nashville, Tenn.


"I love touring in the Summer and especially all of the amazing festivals. My kids are out of school so they get to join me on the road and we just have a blast."

On why CMA Fest is the best

"It's hard to pick a favorite, but CMA Music Festival is the ultimate festival for Country Music fans and I love this week each year because I get to interact with so many amazing fans!"

On her favorite festival memory

Sara Evans sings to Jay Barker at the 2008 CMA Music Festival at the LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee.


"A few years ago my husband Jay and I had just gotten married and he was with me during CMA Music Fest. I was performing at the Stadium and Jay was watching off the side of the stage. I brought him out with me and sang to him in front of the full stadium!"

On her festival style

Sara Evans performs at the Nightly Concerts at LP Field on Thursday, June 9 in Downtown Nashville during the 2011 CMA Music Festival.


"I always love wearing some cute cutoff jeans, a loose and flowy (but cute!) shirt, and shoes that have some style to them but are still comfortable."

Her advice for festival newbies

"Make sure you keep your phone fully charged when you head out so you don't miss those snap and insta worthy photos!"

"Definitely wear comfortable shoes and clothes - but make sure they're cute! ;) Be sure to drink enough water, use sunscreen, and most importantly - have fun!"

Story sponsored by Jergens and Curel. Soak up more summer festival fun with Jergens and Curel Wet Skin Moisturizers. #WetSkinBestSkin

You can enter for a chance to win a guitar signed by Sara Evans!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 5 p.m. CST on 6/11/17. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C, 18+. TO ENTER WITHOUT PURCHASE, TWEET THE HASHTAG #GuitarSweepstakes. See GuitarSweepstakesRules.com for odds & full details. Void where prohibited.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsummer funCMA Music Festivalmusiccountry music awardscelebrityfashion
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Victim of Roman Polanski sex assault seeking to end case
Marine fights to keep her military dog in 'Megan Leavey'
Bill Cosby's chief accuser denies romance before alleged assault
Danny Dias of MTV's 'Road Rules' found dead in Brooklyn
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
Grandmother's bail set at $3.2 million in Colton triple stabbing
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Man, woman found dead in Nuevo from apparent murder-suicide
Victim of Roman Polanski sex assault seeking to end case
2nd person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Texting woman hurt in fall through sidewalk access door
Show More
1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside
Rapper attacked on stage during San Diego concert
Flipped 18-wheeler spills Bud Light all over freeway
McCain says his confusing Comey questions resulted from fatigue
2 rescued after SUV plunges off side of cliff in Sherman Oaks
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos