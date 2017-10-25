Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series

Ice Cube, Jerry Seinfeld, Lady Gaga, Lucy Hale and others were spotted among the masses at Dodger Stadium during Tuesday's Game 1.
During Game 2, celebrities such as Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Mila Kunis and John Legend were spotted in the crowd.
Some tweeted out photos, like actor Danny Trejo who took a snapshot with legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.
Me and Fernando Valenzuela at Game 2 World Series @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/avjr9YFtYt— Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) October 26, 2017
Houston Astros pitcher Jason Verlander's longtime girlfriend Kate Upton was also in attendance.
