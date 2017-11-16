ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift shocks Target shoppers while buying album

Taylor Swift performs during her "1989" world tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Taylor Swift has left some fans shocked by dropping by a Tennessee Target store to pick up a few things, including her new album.

The Nashville Tennessean reports the superstar singer chronicled her Target run through Instagram Stories. The newspaper reports Swift approached fans and video chatted with their friends who missed out on the surprise visit to the store.


Swift approached some star-struck shoppers in the store, telling them "you can talk to me if you want."

Swift said in her story that she has a tradition of visiting the store to buy her album when a new one comes out. Her sixth album, "Reputation," was released last week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttaylor swiftmusic newstargetinstagramsocial media9th u.s. circuit court of appealsTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lil Peep, rapper and fashion star, dies at 21
Legendary comedy stars among those inducted into TV Hall of Fame
Kindness is key in the new movie 'Wonder'
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New threat against 2 OC high schools prompts investigation
Estranged husband involved in IE crime spree sought
Corona residents fuming over commuter traffic on residential streets
Palmdale man guilty of 1st-degree murder in boy's death
Lil Peep, rapper and fashion star, dies at 21
President Trump says 'you're welcome' to thankful UCLA players
2 killed in 5 Fwy collision near Pyramid Lake; SigAlert issued
'Positive' street signs are turning heads in Glendale
Show More
Legendary comedy stars among those inducted into TV Hall of Fame
New treatment uses patient's own cells to give relief for arthritis pain
Kindness is key in the new movie 'Wonder'
Thief attacks El Sereno man, steals victim's beloved pug
Suspect sought after trying to rob Colton smoke shop, stabbing clerk
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos