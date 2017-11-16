Taylor Swift shocks Target shoppers while buying album

The realllll question is, was @taylorswift13 really able to walk into Target and only buy a few things? How did she do it? I mean... it’s impossible 😂 pic.twitter.com/eMP2qgjGYR — Cindy (@talldrinkhappy) November 15, 2017

I love living in Nashville?? Like just met @taylorswift13 at target??thought this was going to be a casual grocery run!! Nope, wrong!!! pic.twitter.com/wHxMnvPx3m — Morgan McIntosh (@morgann246) November 15, 2017

Just met Taylor Swift at @Target and my life is complete. pic.twitter.com/SXZpIladJs — Chandler Turner (@jchandlerturner) November 15, 2017

SO MY MOM RANDOMLY MET TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE TARGET IN NASHVILLE WTF pic.twitter.com/csTGJCYhAg — Marie Morrow (@MarieNecole99) November 15, 2017

reasons why I love nashville: I just ran into @taylorswift13 at target pic.twitter.com/9pCGdyND3Q — abbie jean (@AbbieDierbeck) November 15, 2017

Taylor Swift has left some fans shocked by dropping by a Tennessee Target store to pick up a few things, including her new album.The Nashville Tennessean reports the superstar singer chronicled her Target run through Instagram Stories. The newspaper reports Swift approached fans and video chatted with their friends who missed out on the surprise visit to the store.Swift approached some star-struck shoppers in the store, telling them "you can talk to me if you want."Swift said in her story that she has a tradition of visiting the store to buy her album when a new one comes out. Her sixth album, "Reputation," was released last week.