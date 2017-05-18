'The Bachelorette' Rachel reveals she's happily engaged!

NEW YORK --"The Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay gave a very revealing interview to reporters on Thursday. She announced that she is happily engaged and said that process of being on the show worked!
She said that filming just wrapped and she's extremely excited for viewers to see her journey and how she ended up happy and in love in the end.
Rachel is the first African-American woman to ever be "The Bachelorette" and she said that she does feel the pressure, yet called it an honor. "It does affect how I acted on this season," Rachel said. "At 32, I don't know any other way to be other than myself."
One thing is for sure, she's a woman who knows what she wants. Almost all of her potential suitors are at least six feet tall or taller! There are a few exceptions. Rachel said, "I like height, but I don't discriminate if a guy is shorter." Aside from looks, she wants a confident man who is ready to get married and on the same page as her in life.
Going into night one, Rachel said she wanted to be "entertained." So expect to see some very interesting entrances by the 31 men pursuing her! She added, "I just wanted them to be themselves, be comfortable, and have fun."
You can watch the big premiere on Monday, May 22 at 9/8c on ABC!