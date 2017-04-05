ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Their Finest' a romantic comedy set in WWII

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bill Nighy stars in the WWII-set romantic comedy "Their Finest." (KABC)

By
Opening this weekend, "Their Finest" takes place during World War II, but is not the typical war film.

The romantic comedy features a British crew trying to boost the country's morale by making a propaganda film.

Bill Nighy plays an actor who's seen better days.

Nighy joked in an interview with Eyewitness News that he was perfect for the role.

"They were looking for someone to play a chronically self-absorbed, pompous actor in his declining years and they thought of me - which is spooky - but it worked out."

Actor Sam Claflin of "The Hunger Games" fame is plays the screenwriter trying to help craft the perfect propaganda film to lift Britain's spirits during this uncertain time in history.

"It's a different kind of war film that that of which we're used to seeing," Claflin said. "It's a romantic movie but it's also just downright funny."

The R-rated film is based on the 2009 novel "Their Finest Hour and a Half" by Lissa Evans.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesmovie premiereWorld War IIromantic comedy
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed Asner, son team up for autism film festival
Mel B alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
Chris Evans, McKenna Grace discuss upcoming movie 'Gifted'
Stars talk 'Imaginary Mary'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
Malibu mocked with prank involving fake sanctuary city sign
Payless files for bankruptcy, to close dozens of CA shoe stores
Man throws punches, bananas at 7-Eleven after card declined for candy purchase
Gov. Brown wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California
Controversial hair cloning procedure could be headed for US
Federal agents conduct raids in San Gabriel Valley in visa fraud investigation
Show More
OC acupuncturist arrested on suspicion of sexual battery
Councilman calls for $50K reward in 'knock-knock' burglaries
Teen's family grieves after fatal South LA shooting
Aunt accused of murder in 4-year-old CA girl's suffocation
WeHo robbery suspect sought after nearly running over victim
More News
Top Video
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
Gov. Brown wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California
Payless files for bankruptcy, to close dozens of CA shoe stores
Controversial hair cloning procedure could be headed for US
More Video