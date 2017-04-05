'Their Finest' a romantic comedy set in WWII

Opening this weekend, "Their Finest" takes place during World War II, but is not the typical war film.The romantic comedy features a British crew trying to boost the country's morale by making a propaganda film.Bill Nighy plays an actor who's seen better days.Nighy joked in an interview with Eyewitness News that he was perfect for the role."They were looking for someone to play a chronically self-absorbed, pompous actor in his declining years and they thought of me - which is spooky - but it worked out."Actor Sam Claflin of "The Hunger Games" fame is plays the screenwriter trying to help craft the perfect propaganda film to lift Britain's spirits during this uncertain time in history."It's a different kind of war film that that of which we're used to seeing," Claflin said. "It's a romantic movie but it's also just downright funny."The R-rated film is based on the 2009 novel "Their Finest Hour and a Half" by Lissa Evans.