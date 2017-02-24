OSCARS

Oscars 2017: The Forevermark diamonds that will grace the red carpet

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hollywood's biggest names will wear Forevermark diamonds when they hit the red carpet at the Oscars.

By Leslie Lopez
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
If diamonds are a girl's best friend, her dream house is the Forevermark Diamond Mansion in Beverly Hills.

The ornate oasis is where celebrity stylists go to select the perfect pieces so their star clients shine even brighter on Oscar night.

From blinged-out bracelets to priceless pendants and multi-karat cuffs, Forevermark Diamond has the rarest and most beautiful diamonds in the world.

"They usually come in with an idea or two, or one or two dresses they might wear on Oscar night, and we'll just take them through," Kristen Trustey with Forevermark Diamond explained. "Sometimes they have a very specific idea of what they're looking for in jewelry and other times they just want to see all the diamonds."

Trustey said the biggest trends this year on the Oscar red carpet will be diamond chokers, ear cuffs and climbers.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC. Red carpet coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet At The Oscars." Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsoscar fashions
Load Comments
OSCARS
Celebs share their red carpet 'oops' moments
Oscars by the numbers
Oscars 2017: Red carpet fashion risk takers
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hollywood stars, agents rally against anti-immigration policies
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
Celebs share their red carpet 'oops' moments
Oscars by the numbers
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Attorney: Off-duty officer in Anaheim incident feared for his safety
Hollywood stars, agents rally against anti-immigration policies
Eastvale teen shot, killed just months before graduation
Santa Ana protesters voice concern over removal of homeless encampments
2 arrested in smash-and-grab attempt at Neiman Marcus in Canoga Park
4 Chapman University students diagnosed with mumps
Repair costs for California storms could top $1 billion
Show More
Trump White House blocks CNN, LA Times, other outlets from briefing
3 car theft suspects in custody after Pacoima chase
NorCal Lyft driver's life saved by observant passenger
FBI joins in search for missing San Fernando teen
Russia 'wanted to help Donald Trump,' Schiff says
More News
Top Video
Attorney: Off-duty officer in Anaheim incident feared for his safety
Hollywood stars, agents rally against anti-immigration policies
Santa Ana protesters voice concern over removal of homeless encampments
Eastvale teen shot, killed just months before graduation
More Video