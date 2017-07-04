ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A full-fledged fireworks show drew thousands of people to Arroyo Vista Park on Monday.

Folks showed up ready with blankets, picnics and food for the 21st annual 3rd of July Fireworks Extravaganza in Moorpark.

"People come here because the third of July isn't some place you can celebrate anywhere else," said event attendee Larry Brisley.

The event had musical entertainment, games and a dunk tank for attendees before the fireworks. It used to be the warm up before the Fourth of July, but the celebration seemed to be headliner for Moorpark with crowds exceeding 12,000 people.

"Small town fireworks, but again big time show," said Brisley.
