Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at Texas book festival

Tom Hanks attends "The Circle" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Oscar-winning actor and author Tom Hanks used a Texas Book Festival appearance to help a couple get engaged.

Hanks was in Austin on Saturday and spoke to hundreds of listeners about his new book "Uncommon Type: Some Stories."

Hanks at one point told the crowd that he was bored of taking their questions and wanted to ask one himself.

Hanks then pulled out a piece of paper and said that a man in the crowd, Ryan McFarling, had a question for a woman named Nikki Young. Hanks said the question was: "Nikki, will you marry me?"

The couple went on stage, McFarling got down on one knee and gave Young a ring.

Hanks then hugged the newly engaged woman and offered his best wishes to the couple.
