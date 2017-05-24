ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Top Gun 2' to start filming soon, Tom Cruise says

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

SYDNEY --
The Danger Zone may have gotten old and dusty, but Tom Cruise says he's about to fly back in.

The 54-year-old actor says the long-discussed sequel to "Top Gun" is a sure thing and should start shooting soon.

Cruise made the announcement Wednesday in response to questions from anchors on the Australian morning news show "Sunrise."


The actor said filming will likely begin within the next year. He added, "It's definitely happening."

Cruise has said in similar interviews that the film was in development and a strong possibility, but has not offered such clear confirmation.

The 1986 Reagan-era flyboy epic propelled Cruise to superstar status.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original, had been dropping hints too. He posted a picture of himself and Cruise on Saturday's 31st anniversary of the original's release.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie sequelsmovies
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
Michael Bay leaves his mark in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
Stars talk about 'General Hospital's' Nurses Ball
Roger Moore, famed James Bond actor, dies at 89
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother hospitalized being attacked with bat in Anaheim
Death toll climbs as massive storm hits Mount Everest
OC family pleads for public's help to find suspect who killed undocumented man
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
Norwalk family gets $3M for man killed by sheriff's deputies
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
Manchester concert bombing raises travel concerns at LAX
Show More
New study provides ways women can reduce risk of breast cancer
Sugar Ray Leonard fighting to improve kids' health
1 killed, 1 wounded in South LA shooting
Video shows man sexually assaulting woman in Santa Ana
CHP dispatcher robbed on street in Rancho Cucamonga
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos