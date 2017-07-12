The Los Angeles Police Department investigated a report of a trespasser at Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home.Area officers responded to a burglary call Tuesday just before midnight in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive. Officials arrived and found no evidence of a burglary but spoke with someone employed at the residence.Lovato was not home at the time of the incident.Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.A string of burglaries have been reported in recent months targeting celebrities in the Hollywood and Beverly Hills area, including Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Emmy Rossum, Jaime Pressly, David Spade, Yasiel Puig and Derek Fisher.There was no indication that this latest incident was related to any of the earlier ones.