The Ukulele Orchestra of the Western Hemisphere performed at the historic El Cid restaurant in Silver Lake Thursday.The members range in age from 15 to 65, and if they're not students or retired, they all have day jobs.They love getting together to perform at night, but don't come expecting Hawaiian music because they don't play any - ever."If you're interested in hearing a ukulele orchestra play anywhere from Led Zeppelin tunes to Justin Bieber tunes - this is your group," event organizer Michael McCarthy said.From rock, pop and country to original compositions, mash-ups and TV themes, it's a ukulele utopia that hasn't gone unnoticed.The orchestra is the subject of a documentary now in production called "Strummers." Anne O'Neal is the woman behind the documentary."They're very supportive of one another and the joys in making the music together. Anytime anyone asks me, 'What's your next project?' and I say the word ukulele, their eyes literally light up," O'Neal said.