Vin Scully to perform live at Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully is temporarily coming out of retirement to perform live at the Hollywood Bowl.
The former voice of the Dodgers is set to narrate the historic piece, "Lincoln Portrait" by Aaron Copland.
The music will be conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.
Scully will be featured in the July 13 and 18 shows.
Scully, 89, retired last year after a remarkable 67 seasons with the Dodgers.
