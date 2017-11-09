The holiday season officially kicks off at Walt Disney World Resort tonight with a live stream of "A Frozen Holiday Wish", the castle-lighting moment from Magic Kingdom Park."A Frozen Holiday Wish" stars the royal sisters Anna and Elsa, and their friends Olaf and Kristoff. Queen Elsa uses her incredible powers to present a gift to everyone in the kingdom by transforming Cinderella Castle into a glimmering ice palace, perfect for the holiday season."A Frozen Holiday Wish" will begin at 5:10 p.m. Watch the video player above to catch all the action!