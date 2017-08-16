Can't get enough of the big screen? This movie theater subscription service could save you a lot of money.
MoviePass has announced a new $9.95 a month plan that allows pass holders to watch one movie a day in theaters. According to a press release, over 91 percent of all theaters in the U.S. accept MoviePass. The company previously offered tiered plans that ranged from $15 - $50.
According to the National Associate of Theatre Owners, the average movie ticket price in 2016 was $8.65.
"Our vision has always been to make the moviegoing experience more affordable and enjoyable for our subscribers," said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, in a statement. "We are changing the way consumers think about going to the movies by making it possible to experience a broader array of films - from the latest summer blockbuster to a critically acclaimed documentary - through a subscription model."
