ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month

EMBED </>More Videos

MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month (Shutterstock)

Can't get enough of the big screen? This movie theater subscription service could save you a lot of money.

MoviePass has announced a new $9.95 a month plan that allows pass holders to watch one movie a day in theaters. According to a press release, over 91 percent of all theaters in the U.S. accept MoviePass. The company previously offered tiered plans that ranged from $15 - $50.

According to the National Associate of Theatre Owners, the average movie ticket price in 2016 was $8.65.

"Our vision has always been to make the moviegoing experience more affordable and enjoyable for our subscribers," said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, in a statement. "We are changing the way consumers think about going to the movies by making it possible to experience a broader array of films - from the latest summer blockbuster to a critically acclaimed documentary - through a subscription model."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttechnologymoviemovie newsmovie theater
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
This Day in History: Elvis Presley passes away
New Roman Polanski acccuser comes forward
Lin-Manuel Miranda to hold 'Hamilton' ticket lottery outside Pantages
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Memorial held for woman killed in Charlottesville attack
Metro testing new passenger screening system in DTLA
Sex-assault suspect sought after attacking woman in Van Nuys
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Do smartphones lead to depression in kids?
Show More
LA Chargers offer free team tattoos at Hollywood parlor
Reactions heated to Trump comments
Video shows man putting up fallen American flag at OC home
Details reveal what led to fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Officials investigating drug death at activist's West Hollywood home
More News
Top Video
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Metro testing new passenger screening system in DTLA
More Video