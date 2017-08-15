ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoviePass lowers price, offers one movie a day in theater for $10 a month

(Shutterstock)

Can't get enough of the big screen? This movie theater subscription service could save you a lot of money.

MoviePass has announced a new $9.95 a month plan that allows pass holders to watch one movie a day in theaters. According to a press release, over 91 percent of all theaters in the U.S. accept MoviePass. The company previously offered tiered plans that ranged from $15 - $50.

According to the National Associate of Theatre Owners, the average movie ticket price in 2016 was $8.65.

"Our vision has always been to make the moviegoing experience more affordable and enjoyable for our subscribers," said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, in a statement. "We are changing the way consumers think about going to the movies by making it possible to experience a broader array of films - from the latest summer blockbuster to a critically acclaimed documentary - through a subscription model."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttechnologymoviemovie newsmovie theater
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lin-Manuel Miranda to hold 'Hamilton' ticket lottery outside Pantages
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Officials investigating drug death at activist's West Hollywood home
Bees swarm Palmdale High School; 35 transported to hospitals
3 arrested after halting Police Commission meeting
Woman, 50, stabbed to death by adult son in Fullerton
2 killed, 2 critical in North Hollywood shooting
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Lin-Manuel Miranda to hold 'Hamilton' ticket lottery outside Pantages
Show More
Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down NC Confederate statue
Vicious Laguna Beach bar fight captured on video
Pet of the Week: 1-year-old Chihuahua mix named Jasmine
Obama's Charlottesville tweet among top 'liked'
Americana won't post ad for Armenian genocide film, advocates say
More News
Photos
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos