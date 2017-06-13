ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Watch the Olaf's Frozen Adventure trailer

Olaf, the lovable snowman, made his debut in Frozen. (Disney | ABC)

Olaf, Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Sven are all set to return in "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" and you can watch the trailer here.


In "Olaf's Frozen Adventure", the royal sisters and their friends have no idea what the season is all about because they've been separated forever. In partnership with Olaf, they look to find the answer by looking through Arendelle and their citizen's various traditions.

A "Frozen" sequel is also in the works. Disney announced "Frozen 2" will hit theaters November 27, 2019.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentwatercoolerbuzzworthyfrozenmoviemovie news
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ice Cube receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Here's how to audition for 'American Idol' right now
'Bachelor in Paradise' production suspended for alleged misconduct
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 parked vehicles in Hollywood
Protesters clash at Cudahy meeting over sanctuary city status
Bill Cosby jury to hear more of his deposition testimony
Golden State Warriors become NBA champions with 129-120 win over Cavaliers
Pacoima candy store accused of selling counterfeit drugs
SoCal congressman drafts impeachment articles for Trump
Riverside man killed in truck stunt
Show More
School apologizes for not letting graduating student wear military uniform
Pomona man wanted in attack on own grandfather
Questions arise over Castaic boy's 2013 death at LA hospital
2 killed, 2 injured in Littlerock crash, fire officials say
Dana Point fisherman rescues his 2nd shark
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos