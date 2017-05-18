COMINGUPROSES

Who will Rachel pick? Select your favorites in 'The Bachelorette' Fantasy League

ABC and ESPN explain how to play.

Jennifer Matarese
"Bachelor Nation" listen up! There's a game experience for fans with prizes and you won't want to miss out.

The online competition is the official and ultimate fantasy game experience for season 13 of The Bachelorette on ABC.

It's actually powered by ESPN, just like fantasy sports leagues.

You can win an exclusive Bachelorette prize bag including a signed headshot and $100 gift card each week, or the Grand Prize which is a fantasy trip for two people to Los Angeles with tickets to After the Final Rose for The Bachelor next year!

So once you sign up, you make your picks for the final four men on The Bachelorette and the one who could receive the Final Rose.



You get 50 points for each correct hometown date pick and 150 points for picking the man who receives the Final Rose.

Each point earned is an entry into the Grand Prize sweepstakes drawing.

You can change your hometown date and Final Rose picks until June 19 at 7:59 p.m. ET | 4:59 p.m. PT.



Aside from the bracket, you can also play a weekly game to earn points by answering questions about the upcoming week's episode.

Each correct answer there earns you 10 points and bonus questions are worth 20 points.

Those points are more entries towards the grand prize and the dozen roses.

The weekly drawing is based on a player's points from that week's game only. The Grand Prize drawing is based on all points earned throughout the season.

Predictions are automatically scored alongside all of Bachelor Nation, but you can also create your own public or private groups with family and friends. You make your picks once and apply them across all groups.

Visit abc.com/bfl or the ESPN Fantasy App to play!

Don't forget to watch The Bachelorette every Monday at 8|7c on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app! The show premieres on Monday, May 22 airs one hour later than normal at 9/8c.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, ESPN and this station.
