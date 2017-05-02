Broadway fans have plenty of reasons to wake up early on Tuesday: It's Tony Awards nominations day!In the year following the massive success ofwith its 16 nominations,emerged as the leader with 12 nominations. The sung-through musical, which is inspired by a portion of Leo Tolstoy's, stars Josh Groban. Other familiar names among the nominees include Cate Blanchett, Danny DeVito and Kevin Kline.The next most nominated show isstarring Bette Middler. Also garnering buzz is. Its songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul recently won an Oscar for writing the lyrics to "City of Stars" inBroadway's biggest night, hosted by Kevin Spacey, will be Sunday, June 11, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.Here's the list of nominees:Denee Benton inChristine Ebersole inPatti LuPone inBette Middler inEva Noblezada inChristian Borle inJosh Groban inDavid Hyde Pierce inAndy Karl inBen Platt inCate Blanchett inJennifer Ehle inSally Field inLaura Linney inLaurie Metcalf inDenis Arndt inChris Cooper inCorey Hawkins inKevin Kline inJefferson Mays inKate Baldwin inRachel Bay Jones inStephanie J. Block inJean Colella inMary Beth Peil inGavin Creel inMike Faist inAndrew Rannells inLucas Steele inBrandon Uranowitz inJohanna Day inJayne Houdyshell inCynthia Nixon inCondola Rashad inMichelle Wilson inMichael Aronov inDanny DeVito inNathan Lane inRichard Thomas inJohn Douglas Thompson inChristopher Ashely forMichael Greif forJerry Zaks forRachel Chavkin forMatthew Warchus forSam Gold forBartlett Sher forRebecca Taichman forRuben Santiago-Hudson forDaniel Sullivan forDavid Hein and Irene Sankoff forDave Malloy forTim Minchin forBenj Pasek and Justin Paul forDavid Hein and Irene Sankoff forSteven Levenson forDave Malloy forDanny Rubin for