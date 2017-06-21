LOS ANGELES (KABC) --For a decade, Jonathan Goldsmith was The Most Interesting Man in the World, the celebrated pitchman for Dos Equis beer whose adventures became TV legends.
Last year, the company sent his character off to Mars and replaced him with a new pitchman. But Goldsmith is back in the public eye with a new memoir about his life, which was perhaps nearly as interesting as his TV persona.
The book "Stay Interesting" details a lengthy career in television and flings with more than one well-known actress.
Goldsmith will be doing a book-signing at The Last Bookstore, Friday at 8 p.m.
