Escaped psych patient from Hawaii captured in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Randall Saito, who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Hawaii and flew to San Jose, has been captured in California. (San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A man who escaped from a psychiatric hospital near Honolulu Sunday and flew to San Jose has been taken into custody. Randall Saito is being held at the Stockton main jail.

San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies took Saito into custody around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after investigators received a tip from an alert taxi driver. Saito was arrested in the area of Highway 99 and Waterloo Road in Stockton.

Honolulu police said after Saito escaped form the hospital, he took a taxi from Kaneohe to Honolulu, then chartered a plane to Maui. From there, he boarded a plane to San Jose and arrived around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

MORE: Escaped patient who flew to CA has 'criteria of classic serial killer,' prosecutors say

A spokesperson at the San Jose airport told ABC7's sister station KGO that on Tuesday afternoon, "SJC's Security Officer assisted law enforcement officers from the FBI and US Marshal's Office in their request to review airport security footage. They reviewed all available footage relevant to their investigation."

Saito was committed to Hawaii State Hospital in 1981 after being acquitted by reason of insanity of the murder of Sandra Yamashiro. She had been shot and stabbed multiple times. Her body was found in her car at a Honolulu shopping mall.

Defense attorneys sought to have Saito released in 2000. But Jeff Albert, a deputy city prosecutor, objected... saying Saito "fills all the criteria of a classic serial killer."

In 1993, a court denied Saito's request for conditional release, saying he continued to suffer from sexual sadism and necrophilia.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderserial killersearchSJPDair travelhomicideSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Escaped psych patient w/ 'criteria of serial killer' may be in CA
Escaped mental patient in Hawaii boards plane to unknown destination
Top Stories
3 UCLA basketball players apologize for shoplifting in China
Palmdale abuse case: Verdict reached
Body of Tehama County gunman's wife found under floor of home
DUI suspect apprehended in Santa Clarita after 2nd chase
Amber Alert issued after toddler abducted in Boyle Heights
$10K raised for family of child killed at Boyle Heights taco stand
Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train
Proposed 'Gabriel's Law' would require DCFS to keep digital records
Show More
Mole mapper app could be a lifesaver in detecting skin cancer
3 UCLA basketball players back home from China
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
Hollywood Dog Training School shuttered after 9 decades
SoCal science teachers take rare NASA trip
More News
Top Video
3 UCLA basketball players apologize for shoplifting in China
Body of Tehama County gunman's wife found under floor of home
Amber Alert issued after toddler abducted in Boyle Heights
Hollywood Dog Training School shuttered after 9 decades
More Video