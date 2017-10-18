Former LA County Sheriff Lee Baca to remain free on bail, appeals court says

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was allowed to remain free on bail Wednesday as he fights his conviction for obstructing an FBI investigation into jail corruption. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was allowed to remain free on bail Wednesday as he fights his conviction for obstructing an FBI investigation into jail corruption.

Baca claims he was wrongly prevented from providing evidence from an expert witness about his Alzheimer's diagnosis during his obstruction of justice trial.

He was convicted in March - nearly six years after he and other brass were alerted that a jail inmate caught with a contraband cellphone was working to provide the FBI with evidence of brutal beatings by guards.

Once the FBI investigation was exposed, Baca met with other brass in the department to stall that probe and mislead their federal counterparts. But the plan backfired. Federal investigators turned their attention to taking down higher-ups who conspired with the longtime sheriff to kill the civil rights investigation.

A psychiatrist was prepared to testify that Baca's memory could have been impaired when he allegedly told prosecutors in 2013 that he was unaware of actions taken by deputies to thwart the investigation.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Baca's appeal may have merit and that the trial judge made a mistake in denying bail to the 75-year-old.

He was sentenced in May to three years in federal prison for obstructing justice and making false statements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
9th u.s. circuit court of appealstrialcorruptionlos angeles county sheriff's departmentlee bacaAlzheimer's DiseaseFBILos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Suspect arrested after killing 3 co-workers in Maryland
Long Beach restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
OC woman sentenced to 5 years for plot framing husband's ex
Brush fires erupt along NB 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar
VIDEO: Thief swipes wallet from unknowing shopper near Grove
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo
Show More
Beaumont High School teacher arrested for alleged sex with student
Autopsy: Wife stabbed 123 times in cold medicine murder
Study: Excessive exercise can lead to death
5 habits to help keep your mind sharp
SoCal victim in Vegas shooting gets special homecoming
More News
Top Video
Palmdale boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Long Beach restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
Brush fires erupt along NB 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar
OC woman sentenced to 5 years for plot framing husband's ex
More Video