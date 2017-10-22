Family pleads for help in solving fatal Sylmar hit-and-run

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Friends and family of Wilbur Hernandez, a 26-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Sylmar, are asking for the public's help finding the driver.

Hernandez was run over the night of Oct. 6 on Gladstone Avenue by a black four-door sedan.

Neighbors heard loud music coming from a car and heard a vehicle accelerate. The driver didn't stop.

Two people on horseback found him in the street still alive and asking for help.

Hernandez was hospitalized for 13 days before he died of his injuries.

His friends and relatives are devastated and are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Hernandez lived in California for 10 years and sent money back to family in Guatemala from his work as a gardener and delivering furniture.

Detectives have very little information. They hope the city's $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction may encourage someone who knows the driver to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (818)644-8000.
