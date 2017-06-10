FAMILY & PARENTING

Life-changing moment: 12-year-old helps deliver baby brother

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old girl who helped deliver her baby brother says she wants to be a doctor. (DeDe and Zack Carraway)

JACKSON, Miss. --
A 12-year-old girl had the lesson of a lifetime this week when she helped deliver her baby brother.

Captivating photos posted on Facebook show the magical moment unfold, and the look on 12-year-old Jacee Dellapenna's face is priceless.

Dellapenna's mom, DeDe Carraway, said her daughter has wanted this experience for a long time. Just 18 months ago, Jacee had asked her mom and stepfather if she could be in the delivery room for the birth of their son, Zadyn. At the time, the couple worried that she was still a bit too young for the experience.

When Carraway learned she was pregnant again, Jacee had a simple request.

"She told me, 'I want to be in the delivery room, mama.' My husband and I talked about it and she's been been learning a lot about the human body and she is a little older, so we said yes," said Carraway.

The original plan was for Jacee to be present in the delivery room near the top of her mother's bedside.

"She started crying and said she couldn't see," said Carraway.

That's when Carraway's obstetrician, Dr. Walter Wolfe, had an idea that she called "crazy." Dr. Wolfe suggested Jacee jump in and assist with the delivery.

"I was in shock! I told her as long as her stepdad doesn't care, go ahead," said Carraway.

Carraway said her daughter suited up and was ready to go. In photos captured of the emotional delivery, Jacee's face says it all. She is clearly overcome with emotion as she holds her newborn baby brother.

"I was super nervous I would mess up," said Dellapenna. "I have played fake doctor before, but this was different. It was life-changing."

Dellapenna even had the opportunity to cut the baby's umbilical cord.

"It's pretty cool, I never would have imagined it would happen," said Dellapenna.


Carraway posted the photos on Facebook and her friend, Nikki Smith, asked to share them on her Facebook page and in their pregnancy group.

Smith's photos ended up going viral and have been shared more than 177,000 times.

"I am surprised," said Carraway. "I never expected the photos to go viral. The response has been amazing and (mostly) positive."

Dellapenna said she "would love" to do it again, but her mom doesn't plan on having another little one anytime soon.

However, Dellapenna has found a way to experience the miracle of childbirth again and again.

"I want to be an OB-GYN. I'm going to work hard and study and find my way there," said Dellapenna.
Related Topics:
familybirthbabyu.s. & worldfeel goodMississippi
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love
Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad
Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby
Four-year-old had a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' birthday party
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
14-year-old girl struck, killed by train in Santa Fe Springs
Flock of geese poop on 17 people at Disneyland
PHOTOS: Country music's biggest stars take the stage at the 2017 CMA Fest
Man's location device helps save injured hiker in Sierra Madre
3 US soldiers killed in Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
Suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada
Show More
Search resumes for missing South Pasadena boy
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
Tyson recalls nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Big rig driver dies after being run over by tow truck on 60 Fwy
More News
Top Video
Man's location device helps save injured hiker in Sierra Madre
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman," dies at 88
Suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada
Search resumes for missing South Pasadena boy
More Video