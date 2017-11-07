89 adoptions finalized at special event in Ontario

It's not often that anyone is excited to be sworn in before a judge, but the Ramos family was crying tears of joy before the hearing even began."It means the world," said Gena Joy Ramos, standing next to her husband Sergio moments after their adoption of three siblings was made official before a judge.The hearing took place Tuesday inside a makeshift courtroom at the Ontario Convention Center."I've been waiting for the day to be called mom, and he's been waiting for the day to be called dad," said Joy Ramos. "And now we are mom and dad!"But their family isn't the only one that got bigger on this day."It's definitely been a long journey, but worth it," said Vanessa Jones-Oyefeso, standing next to her husband Babtunde, holding her daughter in her arms. "I can't really even put it into words, it's a really exciting thing. We're very thankful that she's part of our forever family."In all, 89 adoptions were finalized at an event called A Royal Celebration. It was the 20th year that San Bernardino County Children and Family Services hosted the event.After lunch, each family went before a judge in a makeshift courtroom. They were sworn in, and after answering three questions, the adoptions were finalized."By the end of the process, they're a family," said social service practitioner Patricia Santiago. "And it's a joyous thing to see."Santiago was especially pleased to see so many adoptions of school-age children."We've always had a need for older children. Especially in this age, we always have more children than there are families," she added.It worked out perfectly for the Ramos family."Well, we're not 20," joked Joy Ramos. "And I don't want to be 60 playing with a football."Their three children are all siblings. The oldest is Priscilla, 8. When asked why she felt so happy, her answer was brief, but to the point."Because I'm being adopted."