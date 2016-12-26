FAMILY & PARENTING

Christmas Eve baby born roadside with help of state trooper

(Officer picture courtesy Connecticut State Police)

GLASTONBURY, Conn. --
There was one present in Connecticut this Christmas Eve that couldn't wait to be delivered.

A pregnant woman was being rushed to the hospital to give birth when her brother had to pull over on a rain-slicked highway near Glastonbury because her baby was impatient and wanted to arrive before Santa Claus.

When a state trooper arrived on the scene, baby Ebenezer Okafur was already on his way - days earlier than expected.

Connecticut State Trooper Gregory Capps helped deliver the 6.2-ounce newborn just in time for Christmas.

Capps told ABC News that the child arrived almost immediately and that mom Itohan Oyabure-Okafur and child are doing well at the local hospital.

