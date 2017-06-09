FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love

EMBED </>More Videos

Almost 68 years together, and they're still deeply in love. (paigefranklinphotography.com)

Ollie and Donald King have had a lifetime of love and they're still going strong.

The couple will celebrate 68 years of marriage in September. Their granddaughter, Ashley Owen, arranged for them to have a photo shoot on their farm in Crab Orchard, Kentucky.

"I'm obsessed with them and I think they're super adorable, even though I'm biased," Owen, 24, told ABC News. "I really did it just for myself because I'm obsessed with them and I thought it would be great."

Donald worked as a pastor for 47 years and Ollie was a quilter for over 30 years. The couple still tends to their roughly 100-acre farm, where they have raised cattle, and grown corn, soybeans and tobacco for the past 30 years, according to photographer Paige Franklin.

Franklin said on Facebook, "I asked him to tell me the one thing he was most proud of her for...and he looked at me for a minute and looked at her, and he said 'there really isn't just one thing. She's just amazing all around.'"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodmarriage
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad
Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby
Four-year-old had a 'Mrs. Doubtfire' birthday party
20th Annual 'Hope for Firefighters' event held Thursday
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Sentimental plant stolen from Victorville home in middle of the night
Pedestrian, 64, killed after struck by truck in Wilmington
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
President Trump says Comey testimony proved no collusion
Sinkhole prompts closure of Angeles Crest Hwy.
Show More
Sandra Bullock granted temp restraining order against convicted stalker
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
Food bank volunteers share why they want to help
Girls soccer team cuts hair to honor disqualified teammate
More News
Top Video
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Sentimental plant stolen from Victorville home in middle of the night
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
More Video