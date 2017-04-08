FAMILY & PARENTING

Ford designs crib simulating moving car

Ford makes a prototype of a crib that acts like a car.

Sometimes it takes a ride in the car to get a baby to sleep.

Now, automaker Ford is tapping into that phenomenon by creating a prototype of a new kind of crib that simulates a car ride.

The Max Motor Dreams looks like a designer bassinet from the outside, except with a large Ford logo.

A speaker under the baby plays gentle engine sounds.

The base of the crib slowly rocks from side to side, simulating the sensation of a moving car.

The rim is lined with LED lights that turn on and off like passing under streetlights.

The car company is holding a raffle for the one-of-a-kind crib, but said it is considering mass producing it due to popular demand.
