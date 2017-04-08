Ford designs crib simulating moving car

Sometimes it takes a ride in the car to get a baby to sleep.Now, automaker Ford is tapping into that phenomenon by creating a prototype of a new kind of crib that simulates a car ride.The Max Motor Dreams looks like a designer bassinet from the outside, except with a large Ford logo.A speaker under the baby plays gentle engine sounds.The base of the crib slowly rocks from side to side, simulating the sensation of a moving car.The rim is lined with LED lights that turn on and off like passing under streetlights.The car company is holding a raffle for the one-of-a-kind crib, but said it is considering mass producing it due to popular demand.