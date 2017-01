Smartphone technology can be difficult to figure out, and one grandson was able to find a sweet memory of his late grandmother while looking through her phone.Jordan Wallace posted to Reddit a video of his grandmother adorably struggling to figure out how to use the camera on her phone.In the video, Wallace's grandmother is unsure whether she is taking photos or recording a video. As she carries a sweet conversation with people around her, she begins to realize that she is recording video.Wallace said on YouTube , "Thank you to everyone with their kind words and garden appreciation. My nan would be proud."