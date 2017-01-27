FAMILY & PARENTING

Grandson discovers sweet video on late grandmother's phone

This grandma might have had trouble figuring out her phone camera, but she recorded an adorable video. (Jordan Wallace/YouTube via Storyful)

Smartphone technology can be difficult to figure out, and one grandson was able to find a sweet memory of his late grandmother while looking through her phone.

Jordan Wallace posted to Reddit a video of his grandmother adorably struggling to figure out how to use the camera on her phone.

In the video, Wallace's grandmother is unsure whether she is taking photos or recording a video. As she carries a sweet conversation with people around her, she begins to realize that she is recording video.

Wallace said on YouTube, "Thank you to everyone with their kind words and garden appreciation. My nan would be proud."
