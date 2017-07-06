FAMILY & PARENTING

Great-grandpa-to-be has heartwarming reaction to news

EMBED </>More Videos

Harry Rollo Sr. had a heartwarming reaction to his granddaughter's baby news. (Bianca Rollo via ABC News)

When Harry Rollo Sr. learned that his eldest grandchild was pregnant, he was overcome with joy.

In a video that has gone viral, Ontario woman Bianca Rollo told her "Papa" the news with a sweet present: a shirt that says "Great Grandpa To Be ... December 2017."

When her grandfather realized what the shirt meant, he stared around the room in shock before breaking down.

"Christ, you're kidding me," he said, covering his face.

Bianca, too, got emotional, watching his reaction. She told ABC News that the two have always been close.

"When I was younger we would always do things together like go on boat rides at the cottage, motorcycle rides, garage sale shopping and go out for ice cream. He also adores my husband Ryan [Rawn] and our little Yorkie Audrey," she said.

Rollo Sr. is planning on hosting a gender reveal party at his house in a few weeks, she said.

"I am so thrilled at how overjoyed he is about the news! I think this is the best news he and the family has had since we lost my Baba (grandmother) in 2008. We all miss her so much. It's exciting to be able to bring new life into this family."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familybabyparentingpregnant womansenior citizensfeel good
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Teen sells stuff to raise money for ill sister's funeral
Preschool sweethearts tie the knot
Baby born on flight, given free birthday travel for life
Terminally ill 5-year-old 'marries' her best friend
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Chase in Atwater Village turned out to be medical call, police say
Suspect surrenders after fatal hit-and-run in Santa Ana
Costco testing $5 Shake Shack-style burger in SoCal
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5-hour flight
Ryan Reynolds responds to teen who photoshopped prom photos
Sylmar kidnapping caught on camera; pair sought
Security guard, several people get in fight at Santa Monica McDonald's
Show More
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Senior citizens share secrets to staying healthy
Burglars smash into Monrovia businesses
Body of young man found in burned car near LMU campus
4 kids, father found dead after reported stabbing in Georgia
More News
Top Video
Chase in Atwater Village turned out to be medical call, police say
Sylmar kidnapping caught on camera; pair sought
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5-hour flight
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
More Video