One art teacher and dad wants to spread humor rather than terror this Halloween.
Michael Fry's yard in Mamaroneck, New York, is covered in tombstones, but Fry, who lives on the same street as an elementary school, didn't make his cemetery morbid. Instead, he populated it with trends he deems to have recently "died," including dabbing, ombre hair and "rose all day."
"I just hope everybody thinks it's fun," he told ABC News. "I put humor in all of my work. I try to take some of the edge off Halloween. It's always scary and creepy and crazy, but I try to make it fun and funny for the young kids in the neighborhood."
Other "dead" trends in Fry's decorations include "Old Taylor Swift," "normal seasons" and Viserion, one of the dragons from Game of Thrones.
Fry's installation has become interactive. Kids often dab for him and tell him "dabbing isn't dead yet," he said.
But Fry said he didn't think of the trends all by himself.
"Being a teacher, I get input from my students and friends and family members, and it's become a collaborative effort," he said.
It's not the first time he's done it. Last year's dead trends included "crocs" and "credit card swipe strip."
Fry is planning on resurrecting one part of last year's decorations that adds a little bit of a fear factor, for Halloween night only. He and his oldest daughter created a giant purple skull for kids to walk under to reach the door.
"It's become a family affair," he said.
The tradition began three years ago, and Fry said he wanted to make it fun for everyone.
"I was thinking of doing gravestones and turning my front yard into a cemetery but I didn't know what I wanted to put on them," he said. "I wanted to put something on them that wasn't necessarily of people, and I didn't want it to be too left or too right or offensive in any way."
