  • BREAKING NEWS Detectives discuss arrest in murder of El Monte Jack in the Box employee - WATCH LIVE
  • BREAKING NEWS Trump delivers remarks at GOP retreat in Philadelphia - WATCH LIVE
FAMILY & PARENTING

Five-year-old demonstrates shoe-tying trick

EMBED </>More News Videos

Colton's shoe-tying method may be different from any you've seen before, but it works! (Ashley Lillard/Facebook)

If you think you know every method of tying shoes, wait until you see the ingenious way this kid learned it.

Colton, 5, demonstrates how it's done. First, you stick the little plastic end of your shoe lace in the hole on the side, forming a loop off to the side of the shoe. Do that on both sides, so you have two loops. Then you place one loop under the other and pull it tight. Then you repeat and pull it tight again. When you take the ends of the laces out of the hole, you have a double-knotted shoe.

Though his method is unconventional, Colton is successful. His mom, Ashley Lillard, posted the video on Facebook, where the charming how-to has been viewed millions of times.

"My name's Colton, and there's a new way to tie shoes," he introduced himself, continuing, "I'm five and I have a loose tooth."

Colton said he learned the trick from his friend, River.

Lillard said she hoped her son's demonstration helped other kids who were struggling to learn.
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodchildrenlife hacksshoes
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Man enlists newborn son to propose to girlfriend
This 8-month-old loves dancing with her aunt
How will Trump's administration impact LGBT parents?
Too superstitious to have a baby on Friday the 13th?
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mexican president says he will not attend scheduled meeting with Trump
California out of 'exceptional drought' category after recent storms
Whisky a Go Go sign from legendary WeHo rock club sold for $48K
Double shooting in Artesia leaves 1 man dead, 1 hospitalized
Activists protest Trump after executive orders on immigration
Porter Ranch residents say they smell gas, getting sick again
1 killed in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Arleta
Show More
Trump signs immigration actions to build border wall
Serena, Venus to meet in ninth all-Williams Grand Slam final
Child's birth from stolen sperm sets off tangled legal battle
California paying for home seismic retrofits
Driver leads police on high-speed chase to East LA
More News
Top Video
Activists protest Trump after executive orders on immigration
Porter Ranch residents say they smell gas, getting sick again
Child's birth from stolen sperm sets off tangled legal battle
Trump immigration orders spark opposition in SoCal
More Video