Mom of quadruplets hides in closet to catch a break

After eight years of infertility, they had four baby girls - two sets of identical twins - who all just turned 2.
Well, as you can imagine, as the parents of quadruplets the Gardners' life is a little busy and a lot silly with all of those toddlers in tow.
Mom Ashley's latest video blog on YouTube is going wildly viral.
It hilariously shows what happens when she tries to take a teeny break from the action and enjoy a single Twizzler strand, alone in the pantry.
"They don't ever go away. They want everything you have," she jokes.
So far, the video has been viewed more than 500,000 times.