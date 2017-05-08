  • BREAKING NEWS Sally Yates testifies before Senate committee on Russia probe - WATCH LIVE
FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom offers tips on how to swear in front of kids in hilarious Kraft ad

Mellisa Mohr, Ph.D., offers funny "kid-friendly alterna-swears" in this funny video. (Kraft Macaroni & Cheese/YouTube)

If you're a mom who's ever worried about swearing in front of your kids, this video is for you.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese released a hilarious video guide on how to "swear like a mother." In the video, "author and swearing expert" Melissa Mohr, Ph.D., offers moms some helpful suggestions for "kid-friendly alterna-swears."


"For example, when your kids are running around like caffeinated gorillas when you're trying to make a web video, you might say 'What the frog? You're acting like flipping goof nuggets!'" Mohr said in the hilarious video.

Since being posted on May 2, the video has already received over 2 million views on YouTube, with many users praising and thanking Mohr and Kraft for their helpful swearing suggestions.

"Ducking brilliant! Good job Kraft. Two thumbs up," wrote one YouTube user.

"This is amazing," wrote another. "Props to you guys for this AWESOME commercial!"
Related Topics:
familymother's dayfunny videoparentingchildrendistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerkraftcommercial ad
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Family with 5 children adopts 6 foster children siblings
Parents behind extreme prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
Newborn smiles days after heart surgery
Dad-to-be takes golf-themed gender reveal
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LAPD in standoff with prowler inside Sunland-Tujunga home
South LA market owner killed during robbery
LA 2024 releases renderings of proposed Olympic venues
Yucaipa police warn of ongoing phone scams in area
Memorial held for LA firefighter killed in crash while on duty
Man armed with 47 knives stalked ex-wife using iPhone app, police say
Tequila may help keep your bones strong, study says
Show More
Long Beach shark advisory in effect after multiple sightings
Police investigating possible suicide of veteran charged w/ killing dog
Man shot to death after allegedly attacking elderly parents in IE
Concours d'Elegance rolls into Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
More News
Photos
LAPD in standoff with prowler inside Sunland-Tujunga home
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
More Photos