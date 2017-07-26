NYPD detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death

The widow of slain New York Police Department Detective Wenjian Liu gave birth Tuesday to a baby girl more than two years after his death.The baby was conceived from sperm retrieved and frozen the night Wenjian Liu died in December 2014.Sanny Liu gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Angelina at Weill Cornell Hospital on the Upper East Side.Wenjian Liu and his wife had only been married about three months when he was fatally shot, but they had always dreamed of being parents.Remarkably, Sanny Liu never doubted that she would be having a daughter. The night after her husband passed away, she had a dream in which he handed her a baby girl."I got pregnant through the (in-vitro fertilization) procedure," Sanny Liu said, and I told my friend, 'It's going to be a baby girl.' My friend said, 'No, you haven't even checked the sonograms,' but I was right!"Sure enough, her dreams were answered. Now, Wenjian Liu's legacy can live on through his daughter. Sanny Liu said she can't wait to tell Angelina that her father was a hero.She is also eager to introduce her daughter to the New York City Police Department that she lovingly refers to as her "big blue family."Liu's parents, Xiu Yan Li and Wei Tang Liu, took a picture with their granddaughter at the hospital.Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were targeted by a gunman who had posted anti-police messages on his social media pages in the days before the shooting Dec. 20, 2014.