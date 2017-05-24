FAMILY & PARENTING

OC mom who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets honorary degree

Judy O'Connor and her son, MBA graduate Marty O'Connor, are seen during commencement at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Chapman University via AP)

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
An Orange County mother received an honorary degree from Chapman University after she attended every class with her quadriplegic son and took notes while he pursued his Master of Business Administration.

Judy O'Connor, a retired elementary-school teacher, pushed her son Marty in his wheelchair for him to receive his degree during graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Then, a choked-up graduation announcer said the school's faculty, administrators and board of trustees had decided to give her an MBA. The idea for the surprise honorary degree came from her son.

Stunned but composed, she blew a kiss to the crowd giving her a standing ovation.

"I'm a geek. I love being in school," she said before the ceremony. "I'm not going to lie. I've enjoyed every minute of it."

Her son received an undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado and was working as a salesman for a packaging company in 2012 when he fell down a flight of stairs and was paralyzed.

His mother was living in Florida but moved to Orange to help her son earn his MBA.

He uses an iPad, laptop, voice-recognition software and a special mouth stylus to communicate but could not take notes or write the answers to tests. So his mother did.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
familymotherhoodstudentsschoolhealtheducationsocietyOrangeOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Mom survives stroke with new perspective on life
What moms really want for Mother's Day
Twenty-five hospital staffers had babies in the same year
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Teen beats mom with bat at Anaheim home, police say
OC family pleads for public's help to find suspect who killed undocumented man
World landmarks pay tribute to Manchester
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
Death toll climbs as massive storm hits Mount Everest
Norwalk family gets $3M for man killed by sheriff's deputies
'Top Gun 2' to start filming soon, Tom Cruise says
Show More
Manchester concert bombing raises travel concerns at LAX
New study provides ways women can reduce risk of breast cancer
Sugar Ray Leonard fighting to improve kids' health
1 killed, 1 wounded in South LA shooting
Video shows man sexually assaulting woman in Santa Ana
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos