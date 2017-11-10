FAMILY & PARENTING

Popular SkyPark at Santa's Village adds new features for the holiday season

SkyPark at Santa's Village added new features to his home including a climbing tower, archery, ten miles of mountain biking trails, and even a 500-feet-long zip line. (KABC)

By
LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) --
We have weeks to go before Thanksgiving, but it is already looking a lot like Christmas in the San Bernardino National Forest.

SkyPark at Santa's Village is up and running with new features for families all across Southern California to get into the holiday spirit.

This year, Santa has added new features to his home including a climbing tower, archery, 10 miles of mountain biking trails, and even a 500-foot-long zip line with a little surprise at the end.

"We designed it so you can't just get off the platform, you literally have to jump off the platform and freefall, so it's a double thrill for the price of one so to speak," SkyPark employee Bill Johnson said.

Many children, including Avery Weber, joined Santa and his elves for some early holiday fun.

"I like Santa's Village because you're able to listen to Christmas music without people judging you," Weber said.

The popular holiday venue is open until Jan. 7. You can buy your tickets this holiday season on their website.
