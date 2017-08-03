  • BREAKING NEWS Flames engulf apartment building in Arcadia - WATCH LIVE
FAMILY & PARENTING

'Are you kidding me?' Watch sisters' sweet reaction to surprise adoption

EMBED </>More Videos

The Pruitt family in Rockwall, Texas, just grew to seven, but the girls had no idea it was about to happen. (WFAA)

Reagan and Harper Pruitt broke down in tears when they were told that the little girl in their mother's arms was their new baby sister.

"Are you kidding me?" Harper screams in a video of the sweet reaction.

"She said, 'Your new baby sister,' and my mind blew up," Older sister Reagan told WFAA.

The new baby brings the Pruitt family to seven. Parents Kasi and Shane of Rockwall, Texas, said they feel called by their faith to adopt.

"It's almost like God spoke to her first and then He had to convince me later," Shane said.

After they had Reagan and Harper biologically, the family adopted Titus, who is from Uganda and has cerebral palsy, and 2-year-old Elliott. When they found out about an opportunity for a quick third adoption, they decided to go for it before telling the girls, hence the heartwarming moment caught on camera.

The family said they consider the baby's mother a part of the family.

As for the baby, she has already won over her big sisters.

"They fight over who gets to hold her," Shane said. "They fight over who gets to feed her. They don't fight over who gets to change the diaper. That's when they hand her back."

Read more about this story from WFAA.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familysurpriseadoptionsiblingsfeel goodgood newstexas
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Study: Average working mom works 98 hours a week
Toddler leaves footprints all over freshly poured concrete
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
SoCal fire captain meets mother for 1st time since birth
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Flames engulf Arcadia apartment building
3 rescued from stuck ride at Ventura County Fair
SoCal social media prankster is subject of investigation
2 water mains burst in Reseda in 1 day
Overweight kids have more 'frenemies,' study finds
Former member arrested in Glendale church arson
VIDEO: Russian reporter punched in jaw during live newscast
Rapper from Grandmaster Flash arrested in fatal NYC stabbing
Show More
OC business CEO charged w/ smuggling military equipment to Syrian rebels
Parts of Inland Empire see flooding as SoCal storms move through
UCI reinstates hundreds of withdrawn admissions
Local students, advocates decry Justice move on college admissions
Sexual predator crawls through OC window, tries to attack woman
More News
Top Video
3 rescued from stuck ride at Ventura County Fair
SoCal social media prankster is subject of investigation
Overweight kids have more 'frenemies,' study finds
2 water mains burst in Reseda in 1 day
More Video