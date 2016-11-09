SPARK OF LOVE

Spark of Love Toy Drive 2016 - Donate today

Celebrating 24 Years of Giving
ABC7 and Southern California firefighters are celebrating the 24th year of the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Over the past two decades, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than nine and a half million toys. The campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Toys collected in the respective counties are distributed locally.

This year, we are proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This nationwide program has been collecting and distributing toys since 1947. With firefighters and Marines standing side by side, we believe this will be the biggest Spark of Love yet.

SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE PARTNERS AND SPONSORS

California Community Foundation - www.calfund.org
ESPNLA 710 - www.espn.go.com/losangeles/radio
International Paper - www.internationalpaper.com
JAKKS Pacific - www.jakks.com
K-FROG 95.1 - www.kfrog.com
Liberty Utilities - www.parkwater.com
Mathis Brothers - www.mathisbrothers.com
Ontario Auto Center - www.ontarioautocenter.com
Rotary Club of Los Angeles (LA5) - www.rotaryclubofla.com
SoCal Honda Dealers - www.socalhondadealers.com
U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot - www.toysfortots.org
Video Game Bus - www.videogamebus.com

HOW TO DONATE

  1. Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local fire station.

  2. Donate online by going to http://calfund.org/abc7-firefighters-spark-love-toy-drive-fund to make a donation via credit card. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children.

  3. Bring your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to one of our four Stuff-A-Buses in Cerritos, Ontario, Canoga Park or Anaheim.

  4. Or drop them off at any Toys for Tots Collection Box.


SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE CALENDAR OF EVENTS


You can also support the "Spark of Love" by attending one of the following events. There will be plenty of Holiday cheer and some of your favorite Eyewitness News personalities. Please check our page often for more updates.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 - Saturday, Dec. 24
Supervisor Todd Spitzer, Angels Baseball, Spark of Love & the County of Orange
"Free Pet Adoption and Toy Drive"
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (extended hours 12/21 11 a.m.-7 p.m.)
OC Animal Shelter
561 The City Dr S
Orange

SUGGESTED DONATION ITEMS


We get a lot toys for younger children, but are always short on teen and infant items. Here are some suggestions for teen items.

Non-Gender Specific
MP3s

Cameras
Watches
Jewelry
Sunglasses
Earplugs/earphones
Cellphone cases

Boys
Skateboards
Razor Scooters
Basketballs, Soccer balls, and Footballs

Girls
Cross-body purses/bags
Make-up brushes
Blow dryers
Flat Irons
Hot Iron Tools
