Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment at your local fire station.

Donate online by going to http://calfund.org/abc7-firefighters-spark-love-toy-drive-fund to make a donation via credit card. All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children.

Bring your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to one of our four Stuff-A-Buses in Cerritos, Ontario, Canoga Park or Anaheim.

Or drop them off at any Toys for Tots Collection Box.

ABC7 and Southern California firefighters are celebrating the 24th year of the Spark of Love Toy Drive. Over the past two decades, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than nine and a half million toys. The campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Toys collected in the respective counties are distributed locally.This year, we are proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This nationwide program has been collecting and distributing toys since 1947. With firefighters and Marines standing side by side, we believe this will be the biggest Spark of Love yet.California Community Foundation - www.calfund.org ESPNLA 710 - www.espn.go.com/losangeles/radio International Paper - www.internationalpaper.com JAKKS Pacific - www.jakks.com K-FROG 95.1 - www.kfrog.com Liberty Utilities - www.parkwater.com Mathis Brothers - www.mathisbrothers.com Ontario Auto Center - www.ontarioautocenter.com Rotary Club of Los Angeles (LA5) - www.rotaryclubofla.com SoCal Honda Dealers - www.socalhondadealers.com U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot - www.toysfortots.org Video Game Bus - www.videogamebus.com You can also support the "Spark of Love" by attending one of the following events. There will be plenty of Holiday cheer and some of your favorite Eyewitness News personalities. Please check our page often for more updates.Supervisor Todd Spitzer, Angels Baseball, Spark of Love & the County of Orange"Free Pet Adoption and Toy Drive"11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (extended hours 12/21 11 a.m.-7 p.m.)OC Animal Shelter561 The City Dr SOrangeWe get a lot toys for younger children, but are always short on teen and infant items. Here are some suggestions for teen items.MP3sCamerasWatchesJewelrySunglassesEarplugs/earphonesCellphone casesSkateboardsRazor ScootersBasketballs, Soccer balls, and FootballsCross-body purses/bagsMake-up brushesBlow dryersFlat IronsHot Iron Tools