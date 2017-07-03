FAMILY & PARENTING

Illinois teen sells possessions to raise money for ill sister's funeral

EMBED </>More Videos

Elizabeth Cook, 15, is raising money for her little sister's funeral as the girl battles an aggressive form of brain cancer. (KMOV via CNN)

While an 11-year-old in Lebanon, Ill. battles an aggressive brain tumor, her big sister hosted a yard sale, hoping the funds will pay for her funeral.

"After two years of radiation, chemotherapy, and surgeries, the doctors have said there is no longer anything they can do. Katherine's time with us is growing shorter," reads a post on the Katherine Cook's GoFundMe page.

So Katherine's 15-year-old sister, Elizabeth, decided to do what she could to help the family give her a proper burial. She said supporters came from all over, including St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, to donate their stuff and shop at the yard sale.

Now Katherine's GoFundMe page has surpassed its goal.

"I just want her to have a beautiful funeral and a beautiful burial, so that she can be laid in peace" her mom, Victoria Cook, told KMOV.

Read more about this story from KMOV.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhealthchildren's healthsocietycancersiblingsfundraiser
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Preschool sweethearts tie the knot
Baby born on flight, given free birthday travel for life
Terminally ill 5-year-old 'marries' her best friend
LAPD officers have same badge, division as retired fathers
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Elderly man fatally shot in Pomona
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Laguna Beach
President Trump tweets mock video of him beating CNN
Irvine car crash victims mourned in emotional vigil
Anti-Trump protesters march in downtown LA for impeachment
Hollywood streets flood after pipe bursts
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
Show More
Video: Dolphin cozies up to fisherman for belly rub
Young Compton sisters impressing with golf skills
Gang member arrested in fatal stabbing of Glendale man
Body of missing boy Aramazd Andressian Jr. found
Man charged in road rage slaying of Pennsylvania teen
More News
Top Video
Elderly man fatally shot in Pomona
Irvine car crash victims mourned in emotional vigil
Hollywood streets flood after pipe bursts
Body of missing boy Aramazd Andressian Jr. found
More Video