Cinepolis theaters to debut playground for kids in Southern California

Cinepolis Junior theaters will be featured in Pico Rivera and Vista. The cinemas will offer children the opportunity to play on jungle gyms and bean bags.

By ABC7.com staff
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
A movie theater chain will debut a new playground feature in Southern California which will allow children to play near their parents' seats.

Cinepolis, a Mexico-based theater chain, will feature the Cinepolis Junior cinemas in Pico Rivera and Vista.

The theaters allow children to play on a jungle gym and bean bag chairs while seeing a movie. The option will cost $3 more per ticket.

The theaters are designed for ages 3 to 12, and hope to compete with Netflix and other at-home options.

The option is being offered just in time for Disney's live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
