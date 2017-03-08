PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --A movie theater chain will debut a new playground feature in Southern California which will allow children to play near their parents' seats.
Cinepolis, a Mexico-based theater chain, will feature the Cinepolis Junior cinemas in Pico Rivera and Vista.
The theaters allow children to play on a jungle gym and bean bag chairs while seeing a movie. The option will cost $3 more per ticket.
The theaters are designed for ages 3 to 12, and hope to compete with Netflix and other at-home options.
The option is being offered just in time for Disney's live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.