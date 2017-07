In a show of support for one of their fallen comrades, members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) attended the wedding of Kendra McClendon, daughter of Trooper Bill McClendon, in uniform.Bill McClendon died in a crash while on duty on Oct. 1, 2006. Kendra honored her father at the wedding with a seat displaying his patrol unit's license place and his trooper hat.She married Austin Ludwyck, son of OHP Lieutenant Phillip Ludwyck, on July 22.OHP said on Facebook, "It was a beautiful and emotional event for all."