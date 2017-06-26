STYLE & FASHION

$185 Prada paper clip proves unpopular with shoppers

EMBED </>More Videos

How much would you pay for a designer paper clip? Prada thinks $185 is the perfect price. (KABC)

How much would you pay for a designer paper clip? Prada thinks $185 is the perfect price.

The designer's logo is embossed on the side of the sterling silver clip, but the luxury office supply isn't getting glowing reviews online.

On the price, one Twitter user said, "That paper clip better be able to hold my life together."



Another user pointed out the stark difference in value between the Prada paper clip and the animated Microsoft office version.

"Prada is selling a $185 paper clip and it doesn't even help you write a resumé," he wrote.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashion
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral
Weird fashion trends heat up the summer
9-year-old girl gives back to CHLA with denim designs
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Uber driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger in LA
125-acre brush fire burning south of Beaumont
Father accused of killing 5-year-old to get back at ex-wife
Teens arrested in Santa Clarita carrying guns for birthday 'prank'
GOP health care bill would leave 22 million uninsured
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Heat, winds work against firefighters battling Santa Clarita blaze
Show More
5 arrested after Santa Ana soccer brawl
Castaic woman shoots suspect during burglary attempt
It's back: Nintendo releasing mini Super NES Classic Edition
Devastating citrus disease spreads to Orange County
Man dies after being shot multiple times at Riverside gas station
More News
Top Video
Father accused of killing 5-year-old to get back at ex-wife
Teens arrested in Santa Clarita carrying guns for birthday 'prank'
Heat, winds work against firefighters battling Santa Clarita blaze
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
More Video