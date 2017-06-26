$185 Prada paper clip proves unpopular with shoppers

$185 for a paperclip? This thing better be able to hold my life together.. pic.twitter.com/5lAMkEIZl4 — ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@ElegantIife) June 22, 2017

Prada is selling a $185 paper clip and it doesn't even help you write a resumé. pic.twitter.com/sLEjKRKM1o — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) June 24, 2017

How much would you pay for a designer paper clip? Prada thinks $185 is the perfect price.The designer's logo is embossed on the side of the sterling silver clip, but the luxury office supply isn't getting glowing reviews online.On the price, one Twitter user said, "That paper clip better be able to hold my life together."Another user pointed out the stark difference in value between the Prada paper clip and the animated Microsoft office version."Prada is selling a $185 paper clip and it doesn't even help you write a resumé," he wrote.