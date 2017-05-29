A local girl found a fun and fashionable way to give back to patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.Nine-year-old Sasha Bogosian created her own designer jeans that look good and do good. It's called The Sasha Project LA.To turn an ordinary pair of jeans into a hot commodity, Sasha planned her color scheme, loaded her sponges and brushes and got to work."It makes me happy," said Sasha.Her fashion formula is a hit with celebrities and fashionistas. Under the label, The Sasha Project LA, she fills custom orders. Proceeds support the Mark Taper-Johnny Mercer Artists Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.Sasha spent much of her life there. When she was born, she had a stroke which resulted in cerebral palsy and weakness on her right side."We didn't know you know would she be able to walk, was she able to go to regular school," said her mom, Isabel Bogosian.Walking was a challenge until surgery a couple of years ago to re-position her right leg."I knew that this was going to be a tough long recovery process for her," said Isabel.During recovery, Sasha needed bi-manual therapy to help build up her right arm and maintain her upper body strength. She always loved her mother's embellished jeans and that's where her inspiration came from."She just started painting my jeans and I would wear them out to work. People would ask me about them and said where did you get your jeans?" said Isabel.Fans of her work started paying Sasha to paint their jeans. That's when her family decided to use Sasha's talent to help other kids through art."Our mission is to get the word out and let people know about art therapy and how important it is, because it doesn't take just medicine to heal a child or any of us, it take more than that sometimes," said Isabel.You can send in your own jeans with a donation to be painted or you can buy a pair directly from the Sasha Project LA.It's high-fashion art with meaning especially for Sasha. "Happy that they're wearing my jeans," said Sasha.