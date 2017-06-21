Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral

Jumping on the RompHim summer fashion trend, internet comedians and real life California cops "Deputy Hook'em" and "Deputy Book'em" created Cop Rompers.
The comedy duo created a funny infomercial promoting the Cop Romper's lightweight and comfortable design as a way to beat the summer heat.
A voiceover says in the video, "Not only will you perform better on the beat, but you'll look better too."
The video has gone viral receiving over 2 million views on Facebook. Police departments around the country shared their approval for the new fashion trend.
Hmmmmm don't think even we could pull off the 'Cop Romper'. 😂 pic.twitter.com/lhI37EjsAy— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 24, 2017
We got a few requests for a new summer uniform in this AZ heat. Will it pass the Uniform Committee? #CopRomper https://t.co/meIz3es0nV— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 26, 2017
Happy first day of summer, #ArlingtonVA! Time to break out the #copromper! ☀️👮 👍 #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/2G2eF502yb— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) June 21, 2017