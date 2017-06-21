STYLE & FASHION

Funny 'Cop Rompers' infomercial goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

"Deputy Hook'em" and "Deputy Book'em" are real life cops as well as internet comedians. (Deputy Hookem and Deputy Bookem/YouTube via Storyful)

Fighting crime never looked so good.

Jumping on the RompHim summer fashion trend, internet comedians and real life California cops "Deputy Hook'em" and "Deputy Book'em" created Cop Rompers.


The comedy duo created a funny infomercial promoting the Cop Romper's lightweight and comfortable design as a way to beat the summer heat.

A voiceover says in the video, "Not only will you perform better on the beat, but you'll look better too."

The video has gone viral receiving over 2 million views on Facebook. Police departments around the country shared their approval for the new fashion trend.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionpoliceviral videofunny video
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
Weird fashion trends heat up the summer
9-year-old girl gives back to CHLA with denim designs
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
These 'destroyed' sneakers cost $1,425
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Sexual assault suspect sought in Manhattan Beach attack
Puppy rescued after being left in 133-degree car in Riverside
AAA offers tips on how to keep kids safe, keep car running on hot days
Pilot ejects himself from burning F-16
Metro to charge for parking at some Gold Line stations
Amazon unveils a 'try before you buy' clothing plan
Officer stabbed at airport in Flint, Michigan
Show More
Robbers break into Hesperia home, tie up family
Seniors won't be evicted from Westwood apartment
Gay couple recreates photo from 24 years ago
Dozens of animals rescued from fire at South LA pet store
Fidget spinners named among possible summer hazards
More News
Top Video
AAA offers tips on how to keep kids safe, keep car running on hot days
Sexual assault suspect sought in Manhattan Beach attack
Metro to charge for parking at some Gold Line stations
Pilot ejects himself from burning F-16
More Video