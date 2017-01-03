Stars came out for Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, Calif. on Monday.
The show gives out special awards to buzzworthy names from Hollywood. This year's honorees include Tom Hanks with the Icon Award, Mahershala Ali of Moonlight with the Breakthrough Performance Award and the cast of Hidden Figures with the Ensemble Performance Award.
Check out the red carpet fashion and fun backstage moments in the gallery above, and see the full list of honorees on the show's website.
PHOTOS: Fashion, backstage moments at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
